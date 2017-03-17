All-Day Happy Hour Returns to Krystal Restaurants on Thursday, March 16

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) It has been just over a year since iconic burger brand, Krystal, unveiled its weekday Happy Hour menu – and the innovative offering continues to be one of fans’ most popular values. To carry on the widespread success of the Happy Hour menu, on Thursday, March 16, Krystal will offer 2017’s first All-Day Happy Hour deals in their menu covers such as $.59 Krystals, $.79 Krystals with Cheese, and $.99 loaded Krystals with Cheese and Bacon which will be available from open to close at all participating locations.

“Value is more than just the right price. It’s the right price on the right items at the right time,” offered Alice Crowder, Vice President of Marketing for The Krystal Company. “Happy Hour has been a smart match up that serves guests what they want, when they want it most, at a price that’s always welcomed. By devoting an entire day to that concept, we’re able to share that experience with guests who may not yet be aware of our unique Happy Hour offering.”

Typically available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Krystal Happy Hour was a creative experiment aimed at serving the growing number of “on the go” guests looking for a tasty, budget-smart bite in between traditional lunch and dinner times. Fans were quick to respond to the attractive values as ideal solutions for after-school snacks, a casual bite before heading out on the town with friends, or an early dinner for those that work later hours. The All-Day Happy Hour offering will extend those values for the entire day, though some pricing may vary by location.

“Quick, good, and affordable do not have to be mutually exclusive,” continued Crowder. “Happy Hour at Krystal is proof of that, and we’re eager to celebrate it for another year.”

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant supplies chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

Tag: menu covers los angeles